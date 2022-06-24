Three Joplin South Middle School students have been named among the best in their division at National History Day for the second consecutive year.
This year's project by John Jasper, David Bhend and Brock Pyle was given the Best Junior Division Project award for the state of Missouri at the National History Day competition, which was held June 12-16 in a virtual format. The theme for this year's contest was "Debate and Diplomacy in History: Successes, Failures and Consequences."
The students' project, a website titled "Cuban Missile Crisis: Diplomacy on the Brink of Nuclear War," also finished as a finalist in the national competition in its category, earning a spot in the top 10 out of approximately 100 website across all 50 states and other participating territories.
The three students had placed first in their category in the regional and state History Day competitions earlier this year.
Heather Van Otterloo, a teacher at South Middle School and the students' History Day sponsor, said she is proud of their work.
"Critical analysis and historical thinking can be a challenge for adolescent minds," she said in a statement. "These boys stood up to the challenge and are reaping the rewards."
The students will be freshmen at Joplin High School this fall.
