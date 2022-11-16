Students at Stapleton Elementary School got a special STEM treat today.
Volunteers with the Creative Learning Alliance visited the Joplin school to conduct a series of science experiments with the goal of getting the pupils excited about STEM fields — science, technology, engineering and math.
Which experiment was the most popular? Find out in a story from reporter John Hacker online at joplinglobe.com and in Thursday's print edition.
You'll also find:
- An update on construction of the new Dover Hill Elementary School.
- A community remembrance of Richard Russell, a former Joplin mayor.
- Details about the long-awaited launch of NASA's Artemis I.
Have a nice Wednesday evening, and see you back here on Thursday.
