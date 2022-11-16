Stapleton STEAM

Lori Good, volunteer for the Creative Learning Alliance, shows Stapleton Elementary students the magic of a pendulum wave during a science program for second through fifth graders. GLOBE | LAURIE SISK

Students at Stapleton Elementary School got a special STEM treat today.

Volunteers with the Creative Learning Alliance visited the Joplin school to conduct a series of science experiments with the goal of getting the pupils excited about STEM fields — science, technology, engineering and math.

Which experiment was the most popular? Find out in a story from reporter John Hacker online at joplinglobe.com and in Thursday's print edition.

You'll also find:

  • An update on construction of the new Dover Hill Elementary School.
  • A community remembrance of Richard Russell, a former Joplin mayor.
  • Details about the long-awaited launch of NASA's Artemis I.

Have a nice Wednesday evening, and see you back here on Thursday.

Tags

Trending Video

Emily Younker is the managing editor at the Joplin Globe, where she has worked since 2009. Contact: eyounker@joplinglobe.com.