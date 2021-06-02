The atmosphere at Royal Heights Elementary School in Joplin was electric on Wednesday as parents, teachers, staff and even students said they were enthusiastic for the first day of summer school.
There were plenty of greetings to go around. The mood was uplifting, despite the pandemic, as many community members said they feel more at ease after having adapted to changes over the past year.
Some youngsters leaped from their vehicles and ran inside. Other children walked hand-in-hand with their parents to the entryway for their first summer school experience.
Crystal Doyle took her youngest son, Kaleb, 5, to his first day of kindergarten. She described the moment as bittersweet, but she’s happy that life is slowly returning “back to normal,” not just for her, but for her children as well. Matthew, 6, his older brother, was also there for support.
“He’s my baby, and it’s a big step,” Doyle said. “I feel a lot better about the pandemic, and I’m happy we’re getting back to normal. I was feeling anxious at first, but I think everything is being taken care of, so I think it’s safe for our kids to come back to school.”
Doyle, who works in a day care preschool, said Kaleb will have the opportunity to make new friends and memories in person rather than over a screen.
“Learning is going to be a whole new experience because last year, it was all on Zoom, so it’s a whole new thing for him,” she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.