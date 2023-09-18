Joplin Superintendent Kerry Sachetta this week is launching a series of open community events during which members of the public may visit with him about the school district.
Called Coffee Talks, the events will be held during the current academic year at the following dates and locations:
• From 7:30 to 9 a.m. Wednesday at Joplin Avenue Coffee Co., 506 S. Joplin Ave.
• From 7:30 to 9 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 31, at Zinc Coffee3, 1825 S. Main St.
• From 7:30 to 9 a.m. Wednesday, March 27, at Joplin Greenhouse, 2820 E. 32nd St.
Each Coffee Talks event will be held in a come-and-go format.
In addition to Sachetta, other school district administrators and members of the Joplin Board of Education are expected to attend.
“We want this to be a chance for our parents and community members to ask questions and tell us what’s on their minds,” Sachetta said in a statement. “It’s important that our families and partners know they’re a big part of keeping students engaged and successful in school, because education always works best when it’s a team effort. We hope to spread a wide net with these opportunities so a lot of people are able to stop by and say hello.”
Reservations are not necessary. Refreshments will not be provided but will be available to purchase from the host business.
Coffee Talks is the latest program implemented by the school district with the aim to provide openness and connection with the community.
The school board last month held its regularly scheduled meeting outside of the administration building, at Jefferson Elementary School; it was attended by Jefferson's current and former principals, teachers, staff and the school's Bright Futures partners. Board President Rylee Hartwell said future meetings could rotate among schools as board members seek to become more present in the district.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.