Vans, trucks, mowers, computer equipment and even old ticket counters from the Joplin Regional Airport are among the items to be sold by the city of Joplin at a surplus property auction on Saturday.
The auction is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. at the street maintenance barn in the Public Works Center, 1301 W. Second St. Advance viewing of the auction items will be from 1 to 4 p.m. Friday and 8 to 9 a.m. Saturday.
Three vans that had been used for the Metro Area Public Transit System will be available for bid. They are a 2009 Ford 22-foot cutaway and two 2010 Diamond 22-foot cutaways. A 2008 Ford 25-foot cutaway that had been used for the Sunshine Lamp Trolley system also is available.
Additional vehicles to be sold include:
• A 1999 Ford box van formerly used by the public works department.
• Two Chevy Silverado 4x4 pickups, one used by the airport and one used by the parks department.
• A Chevy 1500 4x4 crew cab truck from the airport.
• A Ford F-150 pickup from the parks department.
• Two Chevy K3500 4x4 pickups and a GMC Yukon 4x4 from the fire department.
• A Ford E240 van from the building maintenance department.
• A Chevy Tahoe 4x4 from the police department.
There are two ticket counters in the sale from the airport. Desktop and laptop computers, some printers, a Cisco router, a server and a number of switches also are listed on the auction bill.
Equipment including two mowers, five plows, a salt box and two compressors — all from the streets department — will be up for bid. An array of about 50 lost or recovered bicycles also will be available. Those are bicycles recovered by the police department but not claimed.
The full list of auction items is available at joplinmo.org/auctionlist.
For information, call Lynden Lawson, assistant director of public works operations, at 417-624-0820, ext. 1560, or Bob Johnson, fleet maintenance supervisor, at 417-624-0820, ext. 1562.
