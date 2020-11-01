This pandemic year hasn't been all bad in terms of city revenues.
Despite the COVID-19 outbreak that included city and state stay-at-home orders in April, local consumer spending didn't take a holiday, city sales tax numbers show. Most categories of spending have been up this year compared with last year.
Early in the year, city officials cut budgeted spending by $2.5 million thinking that the virus could affect sales tax revenue. Turns out that wasn't what happened.
"It's been better in everything except four categories," said Leslie Haase, the city's finance director.
The city's fiscal year ended Oct. 31 with an overall 1.4% increase in sales tax receipts over last year.
The 1-cent general fund sales tax that pays city personnel and office costs took in more than $15.1 million, up from about $14.9 million for the year.
Those four underperformers this year were mall stores, entertainment, hotels and motels, and a category called "other," which city reports do not specify as to type of business.
Gains and losses
With the great outdoors calling this year, summer activity took a dramatic drop in mall store sales. A quarterly report shows a May through July reduction in sales tax revenue of 69%, but as back-to-school beckoned, mall sales produced a 10% gain for the fourth quarter of the city's fiscal year, the report shows. The annual comparison equates to a 10% loss in total mall sales tax collections for the fiscal year.
"While they were down pretty big in the third quarter, they were up pretty big in the fourth quarter. I think it shows people went back to retail and started buying retail items," Haase said of mall sales.
Gains are seen in many other sectors of sales with discount stores leading the pack. Sales tax revenue from those stores was up 19% this year from $5.2 million to $6.2 million. Grocers were up 14%, providing nearly $959,000 in tax revenue compared to the previous year's $837,000.
Convenience stores and motor vehicle parts and service also rang up increases.
Year of the home
Big jumps occurred in construction and home improvement sectors as well as motor vehicle, parts and supplies sales.
"People didn't really travel, and so they worked on their homes a lot. That's reflected in the home improvement sector. And they bought cars or things that required motor vehicle titles," Haase said. That category could include motorcycles, boats and personal watercraft.
"People bought a lot of big-ticket outdoor things. You couldn't find bicycles, trampolines and swimming pools, things they could do at home. I think that is what the story is for 2020," Haase said.
Ozark Nursery is one local business that can attest to those trends.
"We were definitely busier than in past years. Everyone had to stay home, so instead of going on vacation, they spent their money fixing up the inside and outside of their houses," said Amie Easton, a sales representative at the landscaping and plant sales store.
That rise in home investment is reflected in the construction and home improvement sector of city sales tax. Those sales provided a 35% increase in city tax revenue for the category from $3.4 million to $4.5 million for the year.
Providing the dough
Restaurant sales is another sector that might have had a bad year but became a little more appetizing as businesses adapted to the situation.
"Even though I thought restaurants would be really down, they weren't, but I think all those delivery services and curbside pickup did really well even with the restrictions," Haase said. "It's interesting because I think a lot of businesses found a way to keep their businesses going, which is a good thing."
Sales tax from eateries cooked up a 15% gain in sales tax from nearly $1.8 million last year to slightly more than $2 million this fiscal year.
Stogey's Coney Island, an East Seventh Street mainstay, is one locally owned restaurant that saw an opportunity in the pandemic situation. When the city stay-at-home order occurred, owners there decided to use the down time to renovate the restaurant's bathrooms. When they saw the results, they decided to continue the improvements and invested in a dining room remodel, said manager Kelly Weaver.
Now reopened, Weaver said business is as brisk as before.
"I don't think the COVID is keeping people from getting out and eating," she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.