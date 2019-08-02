Joplin pools will start winding down for the season this weekend.
Ewert Pool will close for the season at 6 p.m. Sunday.
Schifferdecker Aquatic Center will be open all week next week with a free swim from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday. The pool will be open until 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9, and until 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10.
Cunningham Pool will be open until 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10.
Schifferdecker will close for the season on Sunday, Aug. 11.
None of the pools will be open on weekdays after that.
Cunningham will be open on Saturdays and Sundays and on Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 2, when it will close for the season.
