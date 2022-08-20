There would be only a small increase in the city of Joplin’s total tax levy for 2023 if it is adopted as proposed by the Joplin City Council.
A special meeting of the council will be held at 6 p.m. Monday for the panel to hear the details of the tax proposal and to take action on the proposed ordinance that would set the levy.
Residents may comment on the levy at a public hearing that will precede council action.
The tax levy is calculated by state officials using a formula that includes the consumer price index as determined by the state auditor.
Joplin taxpayers would see a scant difference in next year’s tax bill with the recommended rate of 42.05 cents per $100 assessed valuation, up from this year’s rate of $41.99.
That would mean a two-cent increase in the tax bill of a home with an assessed value of $100,000 according to the city’s finance director. The property owner’s bill on that assessment would rise from $79.78 to $79.90, according to city documents.
That amount is split between the city and the Joplin Public Library. The city’s part will remain the same as last year’s rate at 17.46 cents. The library’s portion would rise slightly from 41.99 cents to 42.05 cents.
Those amounts would provide an estimated $1,281,580 for the city and $1,602,362 for the library.
The city’s share is designated to be divided among the health department, the parks department and the recycling division. The health department’s share of the tax is used to pay for the operations of the animal control division within the health department.
The total value of properties in Jasper and Newton counties has climbed about $13 million in the two counties in 2022. The total valuations are slightly more than $734 million, up from nearly $721 million.
Property within Jasper County is valued at $565,725,651, up from $557,515,098 in 2021.
In Newton County, the total value of properties is $168,283,471, a rise from $163,409,777 in 2021.
This year’s tax levy will be used for tax bills that will be distributed in November 2023.
