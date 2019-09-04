Members of the Joplin Sales Tax Citizens’ Task Force sketched out the details Wednesday of the information they want to convey about a half-cent sales tax proposal that Joplin voters are to decide Nov. 5.
Task force members also discussed the ways in which they could promote the tax proposal in advertising, social media and when speaking to voters.
The task force was appointed by the City Council to convey to voters the need for the tax and its purpose. If it is passed, a half-cent increase in the city's general sales tax would be paid into the underfunded Police and Firemen's Pension Fund for 12 years, or until the fund reaches a funded level of 120 percent of benefits owed.
The pension fund is consuming city revenue in an ever-increasing amount, and the funded level of the plan is making little headway. At the current value of the fund, there is only enough money to pay out a little more than 60 percent of the benefits that are owed over time.
A city work group that involves representatives of the police and fire departments as well as city officials and council leaders has identified the pension fund as a detractor to hiring and keeping public safety employees.
Former council member Dan McCreary, a member of the task force, asked the finance director, Leslie Haase, on Wednesday to go back through the amount of money needed to pay all the fund's obligations and move eligible public safety employees to a stable fund that serves cities across Missouri. Those costs are $72 million, Haase said.
McCreary asked if the revenue generated by the half-cent tax would have its own line item in the city budget. Haase said it would be set up as a fund separate from the city's other tax revenues, and the ballot language commits the money solely to the pension plan and no other use.
Task force member Scott Vorhees, an attorney, asked if committee members could advocate for the proposal. City Attorney Peter Edwards said they could make comments to some extent, but the city cannot fund an advocacy campaign. A "Vote Yes" campaign will be conducted by members of the police and fire unions and a Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce political action committee.
Firefighter Adam Grimes said the International Association of Firefighters will help provide materials and social media services for a campaign. A website named "A Better Plan for Joplin" will be established in support of the proposal, he said. Literature also will be assembled to provide to residents.
Shelby Howard, of the Fraternal Order of Police, said that organization is working on a packet of information to distribute at places such as Third Thursday events and on yard signs.
Grimes said that because the pension changes are aimed at retaining veteran firefighters and police officers, the firefighters' professional organization will tell residents that they will be safer if the tax is passed to secure pension benefits.
The chamber PAC will focus on obtaining business support for the tax proposal. It is in the process of renaming its committee "Businesses for a Better Joplin," said Tonya Sprenkle, the chamber's vice president.
The city's public information officer, Lynn Onstot, said the city will send out an informational booklet and a flyer about the tax proposal. City staff also will help visit groups to convey the details and answer questions.
New appointments
The City Council appointed additional members to the task force. They are Chuck Copple, a retired firefighter; Miles Jenson, of Dixie Printing; Warren Turner, retired MSSU head baseball coach; and Terry Wachter, the former interim director of the Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce.
