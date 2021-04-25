Heather Van Otterloo, a teacher at South Middle School, has been nominated for the Patricia Behring Teacher of the Year Award in the junior division of the National History Day contest.
Each of the 58 National History Day affiliates may nominate one middle school teacher for this award; Van Otterloo is this year’s junior division nominee from Missouri. Every nominee is a teacher who demonstrates a commitment to engaging students in historical learning through innovative use of primary sources, implementation of active learning strategies to foster historical thinking skills, and participation in the National History Day contest. All nominees will receive $500 as a result of their nominations.
“The nominees for the Behring Award have shown a dedication to teaching that goes beyond the classroom,” said Cathy Gorn, National History Day executive director, in a statement. “These educators are leading examples for their peers and invaluable resources for their students. I congratulate Mrs. Van Otterloo on her well-deserved nomination.”
Van Otterloo said she has been involved in History Day in various roles since she was a seventh-grade student in the mid-1990s. Since becoming a History Day coach in Diamond from 2007 to 2009 and in Joplin since 2017, her students have advanced to the state competition every year and have qualified for the national competition four out of five years.
“I have my students participate in National History Day because I think it helps them become better thinkers, researchers and members of society,” she said in an email to the Globe. “National History Day requires more than just the regurgitation of facts about a topic. Students must convey the impact their topic has had on history, and when they do this, they are applying historical thinking. This makes them think deeper about the results of actions by individuals or the outcomes of events.”
Van Otterloo also appreciates that History Day, during typical years not altered by the pandemic, introduces students to college campuses — Missouri Southern State University for the district contest, the University of Missouri at Columbia for the state contest and University of Maryland-College Park for the national contest.
“During their time on these campuses, they speak about their topics with adults, including historians and other members of the social sciences community,” she said.
The national Teacher of the Year winner will be selected by a committee of experienced teachers and historians, and will be announced on June 19 at the National History Day awards ceremony, which will be held virtually because of COVID-19. Nominees’ work must clearly illustrate the development and use of creative teaching methods that engage students in history, and help them make exciting discoveries about the past, officials say.
