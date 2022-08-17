School

The Joplin High School marching band performs during Wednesday's back-to-school opening ceremony. The annual event welcomes teachers and staff back for a new academic year. Globe | Roger Nomer

Teachers and staff of the Joplin School District headed back to school today.

Their first-day celebration was held this morning at Joplin High School. They heard welcomes from top administrators, including Kerry Sachetta, who is beginning his first year as superintendent.

If you're worried you've missed something, don't be — the first day of school for your student isn't until Monday. Open houses in Joplin continue tonight and Thursday evening.

Emily Younker is the managing editor at the Joplin Globe, where she has worked since 2009. Contact: eyounker@joplinglobe.com.