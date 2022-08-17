Teachers and staff of the Joplin School District headed back to school today.
Their first-day celebration was held this morning at Joplin High School. They heard welcomes from top administrators, including Kerry Sachetta, who is beginning his first year as superintendent.
If you're worried you've missed something, don't be — the first day of school for your student isn't until Monday. Open houses in Joplin continue tonight and Thursday evening.
Learn more in a story from Kimberly Barker online at joplinglobe.com and in Thursday's print edition.
