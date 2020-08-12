Almost three decades later, Joplin police are still trying to coax someone into coming forward with that key piece of information that might help investigators finally solve the 1992 presumed murder of 14-year-old Tracy Pickett.
The 28th anniversary of the teen's disappearance passed Wednesday with no new leads having surfaced of late. The Joplin Police Department marked the occasion with a fresh appeal to the public.
"Investigators have followed up on numerous leads and tips to try and solve this case," Capt. Will Davis said in a news release.
With the passing of another anniversary, he said, investigators are strongly encouraging "anyone in the community who has any information" about the cold case to come forward.
The teen vanished the morning of Aug. 12, 1992, after spending the night at a girlfriend's place in Webb City. The girlfriend was a couple of years older than Tracy and lived on her own. The girlfriend's roommate was there, and a party developed when the roommate's boyfriend, Ernest "Michael" Hensley, showed up with a guy named "Al," whom police later identified as ex-convict Lowell Billy.
Billy and Hensley had served prison time together in Oklahoma and remain to this day the primary suspects in the case. Hensley has since died, but Billy is still alive.
Tracy's mother, Glenda "Kay" Blaser, says her daughter's girlfriend told police that Billy could not take his eyes off Tracy at the party and even had the nerve to ask her if she was wearing panties. Police were told that Tracy wanted to go home the next morning and accepted a ride from Billy in his van.
Billy claimed to have dropped her off outside a pawnshop in downtown Joplin. That remains the last word that police have obtained concerning what happened to her that morning.
Blaser maintains that an investigator who no longer works for the Joplin Police Department told her years ago that neighbors of the girlfriend in Webb City reported seeing a little girl running down the alley screaming: "Get away from me! Leave me alone!"
The girl's body has never been found.
Acting on renewed communications with a Hensley family member in 2018, police searched some tailing ponds southeast of Lone Elm Road and Zora Street in 2018 near Hensley's former residence. Blaser told the Globe police had reason to believe her daughter's may have been disposed of there in a barrel. One of the ponds had been searched previously in 2005.
Neither search has turned up any evidence of note in the case.
Joplin police are asking that anyone with information on the disappearance of Tracy Pickett contact Capt. Nick Jimenez at 417-623-3131, ext. 676.
