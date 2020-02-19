A new federal rule will be implemented by the city of Joplin that will specify what types of substances industries are permitted to discharge into the city sewer system.
Engineering work to prepare Joplin to use the federal rule was authorized by the City Council at a meeting Tuesday night.
Lynden Lawson, assistant public works director for operations, obtained council authorization to hire Allgeier, Martin and Associates Inc. to review and revise the city of Joplin's sewer pretreatment program for industry so that the city can adopt the Environmental Protection Agency's "streamlining rule."
Lawson said the EPA told city officials last year it should adopt the rule.
Under the pretreatment program, industrial users are required to use treatment and management practices that are designed to reduce or eliminate the discharge of pollutants that are harmful to sanitary sewers.
The rule has been revised to allow the use of optional or simpler testing methods for industrial discharges for those industries that do not emit the substances that could harm or damage the sewage system.
It also reduces oversight requirements in cases where those substances are not discharged. The city has 31 industrial customers that discharge into the sewer system, Lawson said.
The council also approved a contact with the Allgeier firm for design of a project to eliminate two sewer lift stations in southwest Joplin that have required several repairs. Lawson told the council that system, in the Arbor Hills and Crane Road neighborhood, is to be replaced with a gravity line that Lawson said will be more reliable than the mechanical lift station systems.
The cost of the project design is $212,800.
In another project, a contract for $162,712 with B3 Contractors was approved for stormwater drainage projects at B Street and Byers Avenue and on Baker's Branch on Florida Avenue near Newman Road.
After a public hearing, the council gave first-round approval to a request by David and Jeff Coleman to rezone property in the 2300 block of South Connecticut Avenue from residential to commercial. The Colemans, optometrists, said they are planning to build an optometry practice there.
The council also authorized a $35,501 contract with Capital Paving and Construction LLC for trail and parks parking lot sealing.
