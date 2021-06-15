Mosquito control that includes fogging will begin later this week or early next week by the Joplin Health Department.
The department uses occasional fogging to control adult mosquitoes and applies a larvicide to kill the larvae. Days that fogging will be done are determined as city staff is available and as weather conditions permit. Fogging cannot be done with the weather is windy or rainy, a city spokesman said.
Before fogging begins, the city will post the routes at joplinmo.org/1040/Mosquito-Vector-Control, according to a city announcement. Residents can find updates at that website on when and where pesticide application is planned if conditions permit.
The pesticide used for fogging has been classified by the Environmental Protection Agency as being of low toxicity to humans, the city state in a statement. Residents are asked to stay indoors and not drive through areas where fog is visible. Health officials recommend that residents close their windows and bring pets indoors when their area is being treated.
Beekeepers may contact the health department to request that fogging not be done around their property.
Residents who have a large number of mosquitoes around their property may call the department to request treatment. The health department can be reached at 417-623-6122.
Residents also can help control the pests by ridding their property of standing water, where mosquitoes breed. Those areas can include gutters, bird baths and fountains, untreated swimming pools, unused tires and containers were even a small amount of standing water can collect. Low-lying areas that are prone to have standing water can be routinely treated by residents with a mosquito larvicide or regrading of the property to eliminate low spots to provide a more permanent remedy.
Health authorities recommend several precautions to try to prevent mosquito bites:
- Stay indoors at dawn and dusk when mosquitoes are most active.
- Wear long-sleeved shirts, socks and long pants outdoors.
- Use an approved insect repellent and follow the instructions on the product label.
- Make sure window screens fit tightly and are free of holes if windows are to be opened.
- Talk to your physician or health care provider before applying insect repellents to young children.
