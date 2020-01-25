Joplin's city administration will soon appoint a steering committee to move forward with identifying and working to implement Smart City programs.
The Joplin City Council was briefed last week on the status of the project. The panel in September had approved adoption of the Smart City initiative and a corresponding $30,000 membership to U.S. Ignite, a nonprofit that will work with city leaders to build those technology strategies.
Troy Bolander, the city's planning and development director, said a partnership has been established with the Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce and Liberty Utilities-Empire District, which has established a team in Joplin to work on Smart City initiatives, he said.
Patty Heagel, the assistant planning director, said the initiative would be used by the city to develop new services and to improve existing services to residents. It also will be used to foster job growth.
"By going down this path, we are assuring the city's resiliency and our sustainability in the long run," she said.
The concept involves so many different possibilities it is difficult to outline them, city officials said. But technology can be used now for even simple functional improvements, such as synchronizing traffic signals to be more efficient, they said.
Since the September meeting, city department heads have been asked for input on what they need to operate more efficiently and better serve the public, Heagel said. Two workshops have been held to brainstorm what the city could do better, she said.
Planners have consulted with other Smart City locations — in particular, Kansas City, which is considered the leader in using the initiative. They also have talked to many others in the Joplin community such as businesses, the chamber, schools and nonprofits. Public sessions were held to get suggestions from residents. After all of that, planners prioritized the ideas into a road map to guide future action.
The steering committee can oversee how to tackle the projects. Work groups can be formed as an extension of the committee to take on planning for the launch of projects in different sectors.
Conference presentation
Bolander said U.S. Ignite is showing the city technologies that will help it achieve its goals to become more user-friendly for both residents and businesses. One example that the city had started prior to the Smart City effort was to install the software and equipment needed to enable online permits and plan reviews in the building department.
The organization has asked Joplin to make a presentation at the U.S. Ignite annual conference in April about its recovery from the 2011 tornado and the opportunities city staff and the chamber hope to develop using Smart City initiatives.
Bolander said about 1,500 people attend the conference, and a number of them represent companies that want to invest in communities.
"I think Joplin has a good story, and we just need to tell it" in order to leverage remaining disaster recovery funding with funding available through U.S. Ignite partners for the future of the community, he said.
Goals of the initiative are to expand access to faster internet connectivity citywide, develop smart education and job training programs, and create an innovation district within the city to attract tech-based business and entrepreneurs.
Representatives of the city's disaster recovery consultant, Guidehouse, recommended that the city venture into the growing "smart communities movement."
Chuck Banks, a Guidehouse director who has worked in Joplin since the firm was hired in 2013, said there has been excitement expressed by members of the community for the Smart City projects and the innovation district in particular.
"From the very beginning of us coming here to Joplin to help manage and implement your disaster recovery plan, there's been this focus on economic redevelopment and economic resiliency to position Joplin in a better place down the road," he said.
Banks said those are not only aimed at providing benefits to the community now but also to create opportunities for young people to stay in or come back to Joplin.
