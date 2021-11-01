Joplin city government and others who played key roles in the aftermath and recovery from Joplin’s disastrous 2011 tornado will work with a federal agency and a university research program to develop a program to prepare communities before and after disasters occur.
The Joplin City Council on Monday night approved a resolution authorizing the city of Joplin to enter into a memorandum of understanding for the work with the National Institute of Standards and Technology Engineering Laboratory, a federal government standards agency, and the Center for Risk-Based Community Resilience Planning at Colorado State University.
The purpose will be to develop a community resilience planning guide for buildings and infrastructure and a software model that can help disaster-stricken communities make decisions for recovery.
Troy Bolander, the city’s director of planning, development and neighborhood services, told the City County at its meeting Monday night that NIST, funded by the U.S. Department of Commerce, and the community resilience agency, which is funded by NIST, were in Joplin after the tornado and wrote a document discussing the Joplin disaster. They have asked the city to help with the development of the tools they will prepare to help communities make decisions after a crisis.
He said other community partners, including some in health care, utility companies, some nonprofits and others have agreed to participate.
“For future disasters, it does prepare communities on the front end rather than the back end,” Bolander said. “Joplin made some wrong decisions” after its disaster, “but this information could be helpful to other communities.”
City Council member Chuck Copple, a retired firefighter, said NIST is well known for developing and setting standards for various emergencies. NIST works with fire departments regarding large-scale fires.
“This is the highest level organization to do this so I mark this as a tremendous honor being asked to do this,” Copple said of the project.
Councilman Gary Shaw compared the project to one done by Joplin recovery participants to compile information about the Joplin tornado to share with other communities.
The council voted 9-0 in favor of the resolution for the project.
The council also approved a new agreement to buy a ladder truck for the fire department after a contract with another seller had not been fulfilled.
The purchase from MacQueen Equipment Co. for a Pierce Enforcer ladder truck will cost $1.124 million. The company said it could deliver the vehicle within 60 to 90 days with some modifications for the Joplin specifications.
Previously, the city had contracted with Jon’s MidAmerica Fire Apparatus Inc. for a truck that was to have been delivered already but production of the truck has not yet started. That company agreed to cancellation of the city contract.
The department’s newest truck is out of service waiting on a repair, so the department is using its backup, a 2001 model.
The truck to be purchased from MacQueen costs about $215,000 more than the one that has been ordered, but the aerial capability is higher than that of the truck previously ordered.
