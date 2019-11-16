Joplin has been billed $377,000 by American Airlines as the first installment of a $600,000 revenue guarantee the city and the Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce Foundation made in January to land new flight service.
“I would say that was a little bit more than we anticipated,” said Steve Stockam, airport manager of the bill for the service that started in June to and from Chicago.
But the one-year agreement caps the payments that have to be made for the first year of flights at $600,000, and there are a number of reasons for the amount of the initial bill, the airport manager said.
“We knew what the passenger numbers were, but we didn’t know what the revenue side was” because the service started in June, he said.
The agreement is based on airline calculations of the revenue needed to operate, not passenger counts, Stockam said.
As a result, the airport’s consultant, Mike Mooney, will be in Joplin to speak to the City Council on Monday night about the airport’s status as a result of the new flights and the cost involved.
Mooney was retained years ago to advise the city after the airport lost brand-name service and had to obtain regional service through a federal subsidy program, the Essential Air Service through the federal Department of Transportation.
“As part of the presentation Mike Mooney is going to make, he’s going to go through where we were prior to starting the new service, how the new service has impacted the market, and give us an outlook of what he sees moving forward and how we can continue to secure and solidify the new service,” Stockam said.
Despite the amount of the bill, Stockam said the service is performing as expected so far.
“When you really look at the revenue guarantee, it’s really an investment in the community,” Stockam said. “It’s really like anything else we would do to promote industries, businesses; it is an investment. And it has proven to be extremely successful from the standpoint of the airport and passenger numbers and those types of things.”
There have been 10,000 more passengers so far this year at 79,893 by the end of October, up from 69,536 as of Oct. 31, 2018.
“So we know it’s working. We know that we are getting more people through. How American has structured the fares, I’m sure they did some structuring to stimulate the new market” during the first quarter, Stockam said.
Stockam previously said a revenue guarantee is standard in the industry. Money would be paid to subsidize the cost of the flights in months when ticket revenue and other costs paid by customers do not meet the airline’s revenue needs. The airline has to audit the revenue because ticket fares are different based on final destinations of the passengers, which includes international locations or connections to other cities.
The City Council agreed that the city would provide $400,000 of the guarantee with half of that coming from the fund balance for the Joplin Convention and Visitors Bureau and the other half from the city’s transportation sales tax. The other $200,000 of the guarantee came from the Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce Foundation.
Stockam said a third of the payment, or about $125,667, will be taken from the Joplin Convention and Visitors Bureau fund balance, another third from the city’s transportation sales tax fund and a third from the money pledged by the chamber foundation.
Stockam said the city finance director, Leslie Haase, will seek approval of a budget amendment Monday to carry over the revenue guarantee funds into the new fiscal year budget that began Nov. 1.
The revenue guarantee is to be billed by American quarterly.
Joplin’s airline service to Dallas started in 2011 and has been so successful that American Airlines did not apply this year to retain a subsidy from the Essential Air Service program.
“In the last eight years, American worked very, very hard with us to develop the Dallas service and get us to a point where that service was with dual-class aircraft, bigger airplanes and more seats available. So now we are adding this service on top of it, which everyone wanted, so yes, when it started there was some adjustment, but in the last three months we are seeing some solid, steady growth,” Stockam said.
The EAS subsidy ran out in February.
“We’ve become somewhat famous from the standpoint that we are one of the very first communities that has actually grown out of the EAS program,” Stockam said.
The federal government spent nearly $9 million to help rebuild commercial air service in Joplin.
“This is the first opportunity that we’ve had to step in financially to assist in furthering this service. But it is because we have had such a successful partnership with American that we’ve been able to do that,” Stockam said.
Flights’ effect
It is estimated that the Chicago flights could eventually serve about 48,000 passengers a year. At that point, the financial reach in the community has been estimated to be $3 million with about 15,000 room nights sold at local motels.
Flights from Joplin leave at 5:44 a.m. and 2:15 p.m. daily except Saturdays, when there is one flight.
Chicago flights arrive in Joplin at 1:15 p.m. and 10:05 p.m.
