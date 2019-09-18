A bid invitation for the second phase of a survey for the historic characteristics of the East Town neighborhood will be reissued soon by Joplin's Historic Preservation Commission.
No bids were submitted when the commission earlier issued a request.
City planner Tom Walters told members of the commission at a meeting Tuesday that he is preparing to issue the new request and that several certified consultants have indicated they will have an interest in bidding this time. Walters said the bid deadline will be Sept. 27.
East Town is the second neighborhood where a historic survey has been done with the goal of identifying historic structures that could be considered for nomination to the National Register of Historic Places along with identifying potential historic districts and other assets that help tell Joplin's story.
The survey is being done in two phases because of the size of the neighborhood. The first phase was completed last year.
As a result, it proposed two historic districts for north side of the neighborhood. Two properties were identified as potentially eligible for individual listings on the National Register of Historic Places.
That area of the survey is north of Langston Hughes-Broadway, which also is on the original Route 66 route through Joplin. The next phase will focus an area south of that street.
The two areas proposed as historic districts are identified in the survey as the proposed East Joplin Original Town Historic District and the East Joplin Residential Historic District.
The Original Town Historic District was platted in 1871. The district would be composed of 26 buildings and sites both commercial and residential centered along Broadway, which developed as the commercial core of what is the original location of Joplin as established and platted by pioneer John C. Cox. A consultant who conducted that study recommended that when the second phase is done, other buildings south of Broadway could be included in that district.
There are up to 84 houses identified that could be part of the Residential Historic District, the first part of the survey recommends. Those houses are identified as being of original enough architecture to contribute to the district's historic status.
The second part of the survey would involve doing a similar building-by-building survey of the district.
The survey will eventually be part of the development of a master plan for the Broadway/Route 66 corridor.
In other business, the commission voted to add a property to the Sunshine Lamp Historic District downtown.
Walters told the commission that the owner of the Hertz building at 401 Virginia Ave. has asked for the building to be included in the district so that it could be eligible for tax credits to assist with the costs of renovation and redevelopment of the building.
