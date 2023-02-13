Grant applications worth $81 million asking for funding from state and federal programs have been filed, the City Council was told at a work session Monday night.
Dami Kehinde, a representative of Guidehouse Inc., the city’s consultant for the grants, said that about half of the city’s Top 20 project list are expected to get full or partial funding from the American Rescue Plan Act and the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.
So far, about $25.6 million in grant awards have been made to seven public works projects. Some of them will come from federal funds to be administered by the state of Missouri and Jasper County.
Those are:
• $4 million for the Zora Street widening project.
• Nearly $6 million for a wastewater project at 12th Street and Iowa Avenue.
• $5 million for stormwater drainage projects in East Town and in the area of 17th Street and Annie Baxter Avenue.
• $1 million for repairs to the Donald E. Clark Justice Center at 303 E. Third St., which houses the Joplin Police Department, Fire Station No. 1 and the Joplin Municipal Court.
• $5 million for repairs to drinking water to the Seventh Street, Zora Street and County Road 180 water main lines, a project in which costs will be shared by Missouri American Water Co.
• $4 million for the 20th Street widening project to the Missouri-Kansas state line.
• $600,000 for the MOSWIN emergency radio system to allow communications with other agencies across the state.
Leslie Haase, the city’s finance director, said the city first was awarded nearly $13.8 million in direct ARPA funding that must be obligated to projects by December 2024 and the construction or purchase completed by December 2026.
“We are trying to leverage city dollars to bring more to Joplin for transformational projects and want to adopt a spending plan for the $13.8 million,” once more is known about what other projects will receive grants and in what amount.
Other grant applications, if approved, would be use on housing programs to assist with Joplin’s goal to address declining neighborhoods and housing, public safety needs such as police equipment and fire department body gear.
Some are for park projects and trail connections and others are to expand the city’s industrial parks for workforce development.
Haase said the next steps are to finalize a city spending plan and set a deadline to finalize the plan to meet grant deadlines. Some deadlines could be extended in the future, but delaying the city’s plan could make it could difficult to hire construction work later on because projects will be going on across the nation.
The council also heard a report on the status of streetlight installation. They were told that the next area to receive some new lights will be the Royal Heights neighborhood.
At a previous update in November 2021, there were an estimated 187 lights needed to reach the 3,700 number city officials had told residents would be installed. Councilman Phil Stinnett asked the status on that number.
Haase said that number is outdated. As Liberty Utilities goes into the various city neighborhoods to inventory lights, they are looking at changing out old lights with new LED fixtures and will be updating the number of installations to be done, Haase said.
“I think we are going to work our way through all the (neighborhood) zones in that manner.”
Stinnett said the numbers of dark areas within the city still are a concern.
He also questions why some subdivisions such as Hidden Hills have no streetlights. The city’s planning and development director, Troy Bolander, said that was because Hidden Hills developer wanted decorative poles rather than the wooden poles used elsewhere in the city. City zoning codes required developers after 2004 to provide the lights or post a performance bond that would cover the cost if the city erected the lights. In that case, neither happened, Bolander said.
“Don’t we need to do something?” Stinnett asked. “Either enforce the code or do what we say.”
Bolander said the shortcoming happened because of the issue over decorative poles.
Back then, “we didn’t do a good job of making sure they carry out the performance bond,” he said. “Now we require that just like all the infrastructure work” in a development.
City staff asked when the council wanted to hear another update on the lights. Mayor Doug Lawson said in six months.
