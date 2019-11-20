Joplin is working toward adoption of a Tobacco 21 ordinance that could come around the first of next year.
The City Council reviewed a proposed ordinance at a meeting Monday night in an informal meeting before its formal session. The ordinance was drafted by the city's legal staff after Councilman Keenan Cortez recently asked that the council consider adopting a measure restricting the sale of tobacco, nicotine and vaping products to those under 21.
Provisions of the ordinance would make it unlawful to sell those products to anyone under 21. Retailers would be required to buy a city license each year for $25 to sell the products and the city could take action against the license if there are repeated offenses at a particular location.
Several community groups, including the Ozarks Health Collaborative, Vision Joplin 2022 and One Joplin, support adoption of the law.
Dan Pekarek, the interim city manager, told the council that Tobacco 21 was first recommended in 2016 as part of the Regional Health Needs Assessment conducted by the Ozarks Health Collaborative.
"It was one of the health initiatives chosen at the time based on the health priorities of lung disease, heart disease and some mental health issues," Pekarek said.
The Joplin area health assessment continued this year, as it did in 2016, to conclude that heart and lung disease and some mental health issues continue to afflict residents in the Four-State Area at higher rates than the national average. Smoking is identified as one of the contributors to lung and heart disease, according to the report.
Pekarek said the city's proposed Tobacco 21 ordinance is modeled after one passed recently in Springfield. A number of other cities also have similar ordinances.
Under the proposed Joplin ordinance:
• It would be unlawful for any person to give, barter, sell, cause to be sold, distribute or buy these products for a person under 21.
• Anyone selling tobacco or vaping products would be required to see proof of age of the purchaser. Those who violate the ordinance would be subject to fines of $250 for first offense and $500 for any subsequent violation within a three-year period.
• Sellers of nicotine products would be required to display a sign stating that it is against the law to sell the products to anyone under 21.
• Nicotine, tobacco or vapor products could not be sold in vending machines unless the machine is located in an area not accessible by those under 21.
• Cigarettes or smokeless tobacco could only be sold in original packaging. Free samples would be prohibited.
Pekarek said employees of a retail seller could be cited if it were found that the store had clear policies and practices in place and the employee violated those policies by going ahead with a sale to someone younger than 21. It would be discretionary as to whether to charge an employee with a violation, he said.
Both city health inspectors and police would be permitted to determine whether a violation occurred.
Permit fee?
Councilman Phil Stinnett questioned why retailers who already have city business licenses would have to buy a separate permit for tobacco, nicotine or vape sales.
Pekarek said the permit fee would help pay for compliance checks and other costs of the anti-smoking program. He said some communities don't have a permit cost and that Joplin would not have to have one.
Ginny Chadwick, regional director of Tobacco 21, said Joplin city officials worked with the Tobacco 21 initiative to develop the ordinance.
"The primary way that we feel to reduce initiation (to tobacco use) is to make it less accessible," she said. "We know that 90 percent of smokers start before the age of 21, and if they start at age 18, they are more likely to have a lifelong addiction."
Councilman Doug Lawson asked if other communities in the region are adopting the law; Carl Junction voted Tuesday night to adopt it.
Scott Vorhees, a member of Vision Joplin who has asked the council at previous meetings to consider implementing Tobacco 21, told the council, "It looks like 21 counties in Kansas have done it. Certainly Springfield has done it, and nationwide Tobacco 21 will go into effect next year. Walmart has voluntarily done it across the nation. So there is no question that it is coming."
Holly Crane, an owner of SWMO Vape Shop in Joplin, said she does not believe the law will affect her business.
"We already card anyway, and they already do stings to make sure you are carding" to comply with the 18-year-old age requirement. "It's just really convoluted around how this will be effective," she told the Globe. She also believes it erodes personal freedoms.
City Attorney Peter Edwards said there will be some revisions to the ordinance as a result of the discussion at Monday's council meeting. The revised ordinance will be presented to the council for first-round action at a Dec. 2 meeting.
