Joplin city staff will begin this week to acquaint residents and city officials with provisions of an updated set of zoning code ordinances.
An open house meeting will be conducted Thursday for residents to view and discuss the new code that has been assembled by a consultant working with the city’s planning and development staff.
It will begin at 4 p.m. in the East Community Room at the Joplin Public Library, 1901 E. 20th St.
The zoning code regulates property uses for areas that are to be residential, commercial or industrial, as well as things like lot sizes, structure placement and height limits.
Changes have not been made to the code since 2004.
The meeting provides an opportunity for residents to view exhibits that illustrate the code, talk to city staff and consultants about changes or provisions of the code, and ask questions or provide input.
Representatives of the consulting firm, Gould Evans of Kansas City, have worked with city staff to update the codes and will be on hand at the open house.
This meeting is the first step in seeking adoption of the proposed code update, city planner Keegan Stanton told the city’s Zoning and Planning Commission at a Feb. 14 meeting.
After the open house, there is to be a joint session of the zoning board and the City Council on March 14 at which the consultant will discuss the changes with those officials.
Two weeks later, March 28, there is to be a special meeting of the zoning board to consider approval of the updated code.
It will go to the council for first-round action April 4.
If the council approves the new code, it will take effect in late May, Stanton said.
Planning and Zoning Commission member Mary Anne Phillips asked what flexibility there is to make changes to the proposed code sought by residents or city officials and stay within the schedule that has been set.
Keegan said that small revisions could easily be made between meetings or before the final draft is submitted for approval.
“If there is significant opposition to fundamental portions of the code, this timeline may not be reflective of what will actually happen. If we need more time, we can always request these items be tabled at the meetings,” Stanton said.
For questions, Stanton can be contacted at 417-624-0820, ext. 1511.
