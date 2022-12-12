The Joplin Trails Coalition will provide the public with an overview of recent accomplishments as well as a chance to discuss future trail priorities on Tuesday.
The meeting will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. in the Community Room East at the Joplin Public Library. For those unable to attend, JTC will livestream the presentation and comment period on its Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/JoplinTrailsCoalition. There will be a short presentation, questions and answers, and a survey.
The JTC owns and manages the 16-mile Ruby Jack Trail, from Carthage to the Kansas line, and works with the cities of Joplin and Webb City on the 3.5-mile Frisco Greenway between Joplin and Webb City, according to Bob Herbst, JTC president.
Herbst said accomplishments in the last year include:
• Improvements to the access to the Frisco Greenway at Fountain Road, with the help of $13,750 AARP grant.
• Dedication of a bench at the bridge over Turkey Creek on the Frisco Greenway in the memory of Robert McDermid, an avid trail supporter.
• Repair and improvements to Frisco Greenway near near Zora Street in Joplin.
Future plans could include finishing the last two miles of the Ruby Jack, from Carl Junction to the Kansas line, and working on connecting the Ruby Jack and Frisco Greenway. He praised Webb City City Administrator Carl Francis for being "extremely supportive" of efforts to connect the trails.
"That is what we are trying to determine at this meeting, how badly does the public want to see that done?" Herbst said. "This is their opportunity to tell us what they want."
Some maintenance priorities for the coming year include resurfacing a half-mile section of the Ruby Jack from the Carthage trailhead to County Lane 164.
"There is another area we view as a safety issue, between County Road 260 and County Road 270 (on the Ruby Jack). We have some washout, erosion problems over there, and that is causing some really soft gravel. Those spring floods, the water washed over the trail and took our gravel with it."
He said one goal is to connect all of the major cities in Jasper County, and when the Ruby Jack and Frisco are connected, a person will be able to walk, run or bike between Joplin, Webb City, Carthage, Carl Junction and Oronogo.
"Once you get the momentum going, the public starts seeing the possibilities. Once you get the awareness of what is possible, then the money will be there," he said.
