The Joplin Trails Coalition will hold a Ruby Jack Trail Jamboree to celebrate the latest extension of the trail that now links Carthage to Carl Junction.
The jamboree will take place at 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, where the trail crosses County Road 270, just northeast of Carl Junction near Missouri Highway 171. Afterward, residents are encouraged to bike, run or walk the trail from any of its trailheads.
There will be food trucks from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. midpoint, in Oronogo City Park, with three live music sets at 10:30 a.m., noon and 1:30 p.m.
Information tents and water stations will be open at the Carl Junction Community Center, 303 N. Main St.; Oronogo City Park, and the Carthage Trailhead near the intersection of Oak Street and Old Route 66, across from Carthage Municipal Park.
Cyclists can pick up trail maps at these stations and see previews of the group's upcoming plans and long-term projects.
“We’re excited to have this portion of the Ruby Jack Trail completed because cyclists now have a safe way to bike between Carl Junction, Oronogo and Carthage,” Braden Horst, JTC president said in a statement. “We look forward to continuing the expansion of our trail system over the area.”
Work on a 2.5-mile stretch of the Ruby Jack Trail in western Jasper County wrapped up this summer. What had been an unimproved stretch of the trail that consisted of loose gravel and railroad rock — much of the route overgrown — now has a surface of compacted limestone gravel similar to the rest of the trail. Growth along that stretch of the trail also was cut back.
The recently completed stretch extends from just west of County Road 240, under Missouri Highway 43, to Missouri Highway 171.
Work has been ongoing for years to convert the former rail line into a 16-mile trail across much of northern Jasper County.
A 2-mile stretch of the rail line from Route JJ west to the Kansas line has not been improved.
The Joplin Trails Coalition manages the 3.5-mile Frisco Greenway, which is owned by the cities of Joplin and Webb City, and owns and manages the 16-mile Ruby Jack. Grants, membership dues and fundraisers help pay for trail upgrades and maintenance. Details about membership, fundraisers and work days can be found at joplintrailscoalition.org.
The group sponsors an annual ride every fall, the Maple Leaf Tour, but that has been canceled this year because of COVID-19.
