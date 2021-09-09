The Joplin Area Transportation Study Organization has opened a public comment period for transportation plans.
There are two plans: the Transportation Improvement Program and the Unified Planning Work Program.
The TIP contains transportation and transit projects in the Joplin metropolitan area that are partially funded by federal transportation programs over the next four years. The UPWP lists the transportation studies and tasks that the transportation staff of area government organizations and member agencies will perform to support the metropolitan transportation planning process. They both can be viewed online at joplinmo.org.
Comments may be submitted to Taylor Cunningham by email at tcunning@joplinmo.org or by phone at 417-624-0820, ext. 1514, through Monday.
