Joplin's residential trash and curbside recycling pickup for today is canceled because of snow-covered roads and streets.
If weather permits collection on Thursday, today's route will be picked up then, according to a city statement.
If Wednesday's route is run on Thursday, the usual Thursday and Friday routes will be pushed back a day with Saturday collection for Friday's route. If road conditions prevent service two days in a row, those routes will be run on their regular days next week.
It will be posted on the city of Joplin's website at joplinmo.org and Facebook page Thursday whether service can be resumed, a city spokesman said.
"...It is difficult for heavy trash trucks to stop on icy and snow-covered roads and alleys," said Lynden Lawson, assistant director of operations for the city's public works department, in a statement issued by the city.
He also said there are several reasons that the city and state do not plow residential streets and alleys. One of those is that it would create snow banks that could block streets, driveways and parked cars.
However, the city does apply salt and sand to residential streets after the main roads are cleared. That can start the melting process if temperatures are high enough, Lawson said.
Residents with a question about trash or recycling service may call 417-624-0820, ext. 501.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.