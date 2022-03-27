Joplin trash and recycling rates will go up April 1 under the city's contract with Republic Services.
The increase is an automatic 2%, or 24 cents, for trash pickup. Monthly bills will go from $12.41 to $12.65, including a 55-cent administrative fee charged by the city to bill and collect the payments.
Recycling pickup will bump up 9 cents, making monthly service go from $4.50 to $4.59. Curbside recycling changed last year from every week to every other week when the new five-year contract with Republic went into effect.
Trash and recycling rates apply to all residential customers. Included in the prices are free curbside removal of bulky items and small tree limbs. Limbs must be cut to lengths of 4 feet or shorter and bundled to be picked up. Those items should be placed next to the blue trash polycarts on pickup days.
City ordinances require that the trash and recycling carts be retrieved from the curb after the contents are removed. They can be taken to the curb the night before pickup.
Residents also can dump their own bulky items and other items at the Waste Corporation of America disposal site, 3700 W. Seventh St. It is located on the south side of Seventh Street between Schifferdecker Avenue and Black Cat Road.
Up to 2,000 pounds of bulky items, limited quantities of construction/demolition debris, brush and tree limbs, and tires can be taken there. Full price disposal is $18 per load from a car, truck or short trailer, and $22 for a long trailer, but the city will pay half of that from solid waste revenue, reducing the cost to residents to $9 and $11. That service is provided under a separate contract from the one for trash and recycling pickup by Republic.
Trash and recycling is billed monthly along with city sewer service. The sewer rate went up Jan. 1 by 5%, the amount authorized by the City Council after a 2020 rate study recommended the rates. Average residential sewer bills increased from about $58 to about $61 at that time.
Sewer rates are set based on the city's cost to operate the sanitary sewer system. The city’s system is regulated by the Missouri Department of Natural Resources. Part of the increases in the cost has resulted from work that has had to be done on the system to meet DNR standards and the Clean Water Act.
Residents who have questions about the trash and recycling service or price may contact Republic at 800-431-1507. Questions about billing should be directed to the city's finance department at 417-627-2955.
