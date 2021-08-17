The city of Joplin will open its free tree limb drop-off site from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
The site is located at 1702 N. Schifferdecker Ave., six-tenths of a mile north of Belle Center Road on the west side of Schifferdecker.
The service is for Joplin residents only and has no load limits. Leaves, grass clippings and trash will not be accepted. Commercial contractors will not be allowed to drop off tree limbs.
Details: 417-624-0820, ext. 1564.
