Unemployment in the Joplin area hit what is at least a 30-year-high in April, according to the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center, which released local figures last week. The state's online database only has records that go back to 1990.
The April seasonally unadjusted rate was 10.1% for the Joplin Metropolitan Statistical Area of Jasper and Newton counties, up from 3.6% in March. It also is slightly higher than the state's rate of 9.8%.
Seasonally unadjusted refers to rates that have not been adjusted to reflect seasonal trends, such as summer construction or holiday hiring. The Globe used those figures to allow comparison between cities.
The previous high for Joplin in the last 30 years was 9.4% in July 2010 during the Great Recession.
Unemployment has been between 2.1% and 3.8% during the past two years for the Joplin area. In fact, the 2.1% unemployment rate in the fall of 2018 was a record low, meaning Joplin has gone from record low to record high unemployment in less than two years.
Even though the April rate represents a generational high, Joplin fared better than much of the rest of the country, having the 54th lowest unemployment rate out of nearly 400 metro areas nationwide. Columbia and Jefferson City, both reporting 6.5% unemployment in April, tied for second best in the nation, right behind Logan, Utah, which was 6.2%.
The Northwest Arkansas metro area, which includes McDonald County, Missouri, was 14th best in the nation, at 8%; Springfield was 29th, reporting 9.1%.
Some metro areas around the country, such as Cleveland and Detroit, were reporting more than 20% unemployment in April, and a few, including Atlantic City, New Jersey, and Las Vegas, had already pushed past 30%.
The nationwide unemployment rate in April was 14.7%.
However, when May job numbers were released Friday, national unemployment actually fell to 13.3% as states loosened their coronavirus lockdowns and businesses began recalling workers faster than economists had predicted. The federal government said Friday that the economy added 2.5 million jobs last month.
Those numbers are questioned, however. Friday's report made it clear the government continues to struggle with how it classifies millions of workers on temporary layoff. The Labor Department admitted that government household survey-takers mistakenly counted about 4.9 million temporarily laid-off people as employed.
The government doesn't correct its survey results for fear of the appearance of political manipulation.
Had the mistake been corrected, the unemployment rate would have risen to 16.1% in May, and the corrected April figure would have been more than than 19%.
"Today, the national unemployment rate came down, as people came back to leisure and hospitality jobs," Doug Milnes, a certified financial analyst and head of marketing for MoneyGeek, told the Globe on Friday. MoneyGeek is a private, for-profit company based in San Francisco that bills itself as a financial technology company providing content and tools to help people make financial decisions.
He cautioned, however, that even though national numbers showed some improvement in May, the numbers could still continue to climb for Missouri and for metro areas such as Joplin. The May numbers for Joplin won't be released until early July.
Using traditional definitions of unemployment, Milnes previously projected 26% unemployment for Joplin and 27% statewide sometime in the next 12 months, comparable to figures many other experts used to indicate unemployment in 2020 could rival that of the Great Depression.
Milnes said the company will reevaluate its forecast given that the May numbers released Friday showed earlier-than-expected improvement.
"We're also thinking about what peak unemployment looks like, depending on what we see at the state and local level," Milnes said.
MoneyGeek also released a followup report last week showing the potential impact of the coronavirus pandemic on different sectors of the Joplin workforce from February through April.
"Manufacturing took the biggest hit with a 12% loss in Joplin," Milnes said.
Trade (which includes retail), transportation and utilities are down 5.3%, and education and health services are down 15.1%,
He also noted that 10% of Joplin's workforce is employed in state and local government positions, and those positions will be affected as declines in tax revenue affect state and local budgets.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
