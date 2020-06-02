Three incumbents and two newcomers were elected to the Joplin City Council in Tuesday balloting, according to complete but unofficial returns.
General seats
Incumbent Keenan Cortez, operations manager for Crothall Healthcare at Freeman Health System, and Christina Williams, a project designer at Corner Greer Associates, were elected to two four-year general seats. Williams led the four-candidate race with 2,301 votes followed by Cortez with 1,923 votes. Challengers Shawna Ackerson, a stay-at-home mother, received 1,172 votes; and Josh Bard, a cellular telephone store manager, received 1,449 votes.
2-year general seat
Incumbent Anthony Monteleone, a video editor, held on to his seat by a vote of 2,203 to 1,552 for challenger Josh Shackles. Monteleone will serve two more years after his appointment in 2018 to a four-year unexpired term.
Zone 2 seat
Retired firefighter Charles "Chuck" Copple outpolled challenger Jim Scott, an electronics engineer and business owner, by 88 votes to take the Zone 2 seat that will be vacated by veteran council member and former mayor Melodee Colbert-Kean. Copple received 1,609 votes; Scott received 1,521.
Another challenger in that race, Harvey Hutchinson, an international business consultant, received 730 votes.
Zone 3 seat
Incumbent Phil Stinnett, a retiree who has served four terms and is a former mayor, was returned to the Zone 3 seat, withstanding a challenge by Steve Urie, a retired registered nurse and pastor. Stinnett received the most votes of any of the candidates in the race, 2,233; Urie received 1,667.
The results of the election will be canvassed by the existing council members at a special meeting and inauguration ceremony at 6 p.m. Monday in council chambers at City Hall. If the vote totals are accepted, the new members will be sworn into office followed by the election of a new mayor and mayor pro tem, City Clerk Barbara Gollhofer said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.