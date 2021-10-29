Today in the Globe we looked at an upcoming election issue.
On Tuesday voters in Joplin will decide whether to adopt a use tax to be charged to online purchases only. The city intends to use revenue from the tax in projects outlined in its "Proposition Action."
We'll have more details in the weekend edition of the Globe and online at joplinglobe.com, so that you can make a better informed decision at the polls. Over the weekend we'll also feature reports about:
- An election measure for Oronogo to sell its natural gas utility to Spire.
- A ribbon cutting for an expansion at Kelsey Norman Elementary.
- The meanings behind a few differently colored Halloween pumpkins.
We hope you have a fun weekend and a happy Halloween.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.