Joplin voters on Tuesday will decide whether to adopt a city use tax that would apply only to purchases made by Joplin residents online.
The measure will be listed on the ballot as “Proposition Action.”
It would establish a use tax of 3 1/8 cents on the dollar on purchases made online when sales tax is not collected on the transaction. Advocates of the proposal say that those who do not buy much online would not be affected. The tax would apply only to cumulative purchases of $2,000 or more a year. City officials estimate that the use tax would generate about $3.8 million a year in new revenue for city services.
Proposition Action
Joplin’s use tax revenue, if approved, would pay for projects to address community appearance, declining neighborhoods and housing, public safety and crime, homelessness, economic opportunities for cities, and to create revenue to raise the level of services such as property code enforcement.
Those are goals that were set by the City Council in response to comments that came from a survey and listening tour conducted by City Manager Nick Edwards of residents and businesses about the city’s strengths and weaknesses. He said the projects that were developed by listening to residents about improvements they wanted.
“There is a phenomenal desire to see a revitalization in the city,” Edwards told the council during a meeting Oct. 18. “People want to see a thriving community with a higher quality of life.”
Those goals resulted in a set of action plans being developed by city staff to address the goals, including ways to address neighborhood blight and deterioration, safety, and issues and needs of the homeless.
For neighborhoods, one action plan is to provide funding for a program similar to the popular homebuying initiative created after the 2011 tornado. It would replace dilapidated houses with new houses by providing financial incentives.
Some of the action plans would provide more funding to hire and retain police officers and firefighters, and to do things such as providing a park ranger, more lights and some cameras for park safety.
To address homelessness, the city would work on programs and with shelter providers to reduce the number of people living on the streets and panhandling.
In providing for economic development opportunities, the city would work to secure more broadband and internet availability for those who need accessibility to those services and for those who need availability of reliable services throughout the community.
All 45 of the action plans that would be funded by use tax revenue are displayed on the city’s website at www.joplinmo.org.
Committee view
Rob O’Brian, co-chairman of a committee of residents formed to study the use tax proposal and provide information about it to residents by addressing groups and organizations, said “All of things that the city manager talked about and all of the things the council set in the goals are important to the future of Joplin.”
He said the use tax does not represent tax increase for those who shop in Joplin stores. “What it does do is put local sales tax on online sales,” where no local taxes are currently collected.
“Shopping online is convenient and it’s the way of the future, but it does not bring money back to the city to pay for improved neighborhoods,” and other services, O’Brian said. But the use tax would change that. “It gives us improved public safety, desirable neighborhoods ... and it will help Joplin grow not just now but into the future.”
O’Brian introduced a signed endorsement of the use tax that came from the Joplin Area Building and Construction Trades Council of Joplin, which includes Laborers Local No. 319.
Other opinions
George Mustard, secretary-treasurer and recording secretary of the union local, said members endorsed the tax because “we think it’s good for our community and we think it’s good for our business.”
He said jobs would be created and retained if the tax is in place to prevent out-of-state online sellers from having an advantage over local stores.
“My personal opinion is that it will help the brick-and-mortar stores in the area to level the playing field,” he said. “If we have the brick-and-mortar stores, we will have more jobs.”
But a retired Joplin attorney and former legal adviser for a national retail chain, Robert Scott, said he believes such a tax is unlikely to do anything to help local business because people buy online as a convenience and for items they cannot find locally.
“They will continue to shop locally for items they need to try on or see in person before buying provided, of course, they are even available locally. and some who are housebound cannot get to stores even if they wanted to,” Scott said.
Use taxes, like sales taxes, are regressive taxes that affect the poor and those on fixed incomes more than people with larger incomes, Scott said.
City officials said that while Joplin has twice before proposed the use tax, this time there are specific plans for the use of the money and the state of Missouri has now adopted the use tax as a state revenue source through legislative action that did not exist when the city presented ballot questions on the tax in 2013 and 2018.
