Joplin voters on Tuesday will decide “Proposition Renewal,” a proposal by city government to continue the quarter-cent parks and stormwater sales tax.
The Joplin question, if approved, would provide revenue to fund more than $40 million in projects to renovate or update city parks and pay for flooding reduction construction at various locations throughout the city.
Voters have twice agreed to the tax for 10-year periods.
It was initially authorized in 2001 under a state law that allows cities to ask voters for up to a half-cent of sales tax for parks and stormwater purposes.
In the first 10-year segment, the tax went into effect April 1, 2002, and expired March 31, 2012. Before it expired, voters in 2011 shortly after the Joplin tornado, agreed to renew tax for a second 10-year cycle. It went into effect April 1, 2012, and expires March 31, 2022.
The ballot language reads:
“Shall the city of Joplin, Missouri, extend a sales tax of one-quarter (1/4) of one percent (1%) for a period of ten (10) years for the purpose of providing funding for stormwater control and local parks for the city?”
Turnout for summer elections is customarily low.
Charlie Davis, the Jasper County clerk, said he expects the turnout Tuesday to be 12% to 14%.
The current total city sales tax amount is 3.125%. When state sales tax of 4.225% and county sales tax of 1.225% is added, total sales taxes are 8.575%.
Some examples of parks projects that have been accomplished with the tax include the construction of the Joplin Athletic Complex for soccer, baseball, softball and tennis, and the rebuild of Schifferdecker and Cunningham park swimming pools. A skate park at Ewert Park also was built with the tax money.
The project list if the tax is kept for the next decade includes a rebuild of the Ewert pool into a splash park, which would have multiple water features for all ages, including an ice skating ribbon for winter. Other additions at Ewert would be a covered basketball court, a small amphitheater and interpretative signs added to park grounds. A Dover Hill bicycle park is proposed as well as the addition of lights and security cameras in a number of parks.
Past stormwater projects that have been done include flood control in downtown Joplin, flood reduction in the area of Campbell Parkway, Seventh Street and Illinois Avenue, and Fourth and Murphy Boulevard as well as Fourth Street and School Avenue.
New projects proposed for the future round of sales tax would include floodwater control projects in the residential areas of Durham Acres, 17th Street and Mina Avenue, and Texas Avenue from 11th Street to 15th Street. There also would be projects in downtown, on 26th Street and at Fifth Street and Porter Avenue. Studies would be done of the old Willow Branch in downtown Joplin to determine the condition of that water drainage system and in the Sunnyvale neighborhood along Interstate 44.
In all, nearly $23.7 million would be spent on parks and nearly $19.9 million on stormwater projects.
“For a healthy and vibrant community, there’s a lot of things we can do, but main things we need to address (are) parks and stormwater,” City Manager Nick Edwards said. “Improving those have an impact not only on quality of life but on the community as a whole.”
A 16-member committee of residents has worked with city staff since March to identify and prioritize the projects to be proposed. That committee made selections from $100 million in possible projects that were outlined by city staff.
The board of the Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce activated a political action committee, Businesses for a Better Joplin, to advertise and advocate for the proposal. There has been no organized opposition.
More details, including the full list of proposed projects, can be found online at www.joplinmo.org/elections under the tab for “Prop Renewal.” A simple-majority margin is required for approval of the proposal.
