The annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s will take place Saturday morning at Mercy Park in Joplin.
Registration will begin at 8 a.m. An opening ceremony is scheduled for 9:30 a.m., with the walk immediately following.
The walk is a fundraiser to promote awareness of Alzheimer’s and dementia and to support those who are suffering from the disease and those who are caregivers, said Samantha Whittaker, walk manager.
“Ultimately, this money supports the Joplin community through programs and resources, whether that’s a local support group or local education, and it also helps fund our care consultant here who works specifically with families impacted by Alzheimer’s or dementia,” she said.
The Joplin walk has already raised more than $10,000, Whittaker said. Participation in Saturday’s event is free and open to the public, but donations will be accepted, she said.
Walkers will receive a pinwheel flower in one of four colors:
• Orange, representing an advocate who supports the cause.
• Yellow, representing someone who is a current caregiver of an individual with Alzheimer’s or dementia.
• Blue, representing someone who is currently living with Alzheimer’s or dementia.
• Purple, representing someone who has lost a loved one to Alzheimer’s or dementia.
A spot in Mercy Park will be designated for walkers to “plant” their flowers, Whittaker said.
“We can see the impact of Alzheimer’s and dementia in the community; it’s visible through these flowers,” she said.
More than 6 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s, according to the Alzheimer’s Association. By 2050, this number is projected to rise to nearly 13 million. One in 3 senior citizens dies with Alzheimer’s or another dementia; it kills more than breast cancer and prostate cancer combined, the organization said.
Whittaker said approximately 120,000 people in Missouri are living with an Alzheimer’s or dementia diagnosis. Another 196,000 people in Missouri are their unpaid caregivers, she said.
Across Jasper and Newton counties, an estimated 2,000 people are living with Alzheimer’s and dementia, she said.
