Joplin residents awoke Friday morning to an icy, snowy new year.
The year 2021 kicked off with Southwest Missouri and Southeast Kansas under either a winter storm warning or a winter weather advisory, with a layer of ice coating tree limbs and power lines and snow falling steadily through the morning hours. Up to 2 inches of snow was expected to accumulate Friday along the Interstate 44 corridor, according to the National Weather Service station in Springfield.
Liberty Utilities on social media reported power outages of several hundred customers throughout its Southwest Missouri service area, while the Joplin Police Department said it had responded Friday morning to several incidents of vehicles sliding off slick roads.
The wintry weather canceled or postponed a number of events that had been planned Friday to celebrate the first day of 2021.
The Chilly 5K, an annual New Year’s Day race that benefits the Joplin Family Y, was rescheduled to 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Online registration at rufusracing.com will remain open until 11:59 p.m. today.
The Wildcat Glades Friends Group planned a first day hike Friday morning, but icy conditions kept hikers away.
The annual New Year’s Day hike normally draws about 24 people. This year, about a dozen registered, but when the morning came with a winter weather advisory, no one turned up, said Lauren Copple, naturalist coordinator with the friends group.
This was to be the first year that hikers met in the group’s new Education Cottage, which was recently completed at the park. It has donated solar panels on the roof but is not yet wired for lighting; Copple said she hopes it will be finished by the end of January.
The cottage already has been in use for yoga, education classes and other activities. It sits on former baseball fields with a view of Wildcat Glades, surrounded by a parking lot, storage and bathroom building, and poles for hammocks. Copple said the friends group has named the cluster Wildcat Village.
“Everybody always calls it ‘the old ball fields,’” Copple said, “so we’re trying to ... re-brand it into something fun.”
This year’s hike also would have been on what Copple said is a new trailhead. It doesn’t have a name yet, so the group has been calling it the “cut-through trail.”
“Without there being leaves on the trees and such,” she said, “you can really see deer that are moving through. We’ve had some cool bobcat sightings just outside the park. ... Right now the birds are really funny because they’re really fat. They get puffed up to stay warm.
“It’s a great way to get outside, (get) fresh air and just kind of be in nature to start 2021 off right,” she said.
A light wintry mix of snow and rain will continue to be possible this morning and afternoon, the weather service said.
