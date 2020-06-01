Joplin welcomes summer school students with new changes to combat virus

Youngsters excitedly jumped out of their vehicles Monday, and a few even shed some tears, as they entered Cecil Floyd Elementary School for Joplin's first day of summer school.
The Joplin School District reopened its doors for the first time since mid-March to welcome students to summer school, where many pupils finally were reunited with friends and beloved teachers after an absence of more than two months. School districts across the region, including Joplin, shuttered in March to slow the spread of COVID-19 and switched to online learning.
Nathan Stewart, the summer school principal for Cecil Floyd, said Monday was surreal because he wasn’t sure if students would show up in the end. Teachers and staff lined the hallways as students entered through the front doors, ready to greet them, he said.
There are approximately 100 fewer students enrolled in the summer school program at Cecil Floyd this year, but some who are enrolled are part of a group who may not normally attend because their parents want them to get back in the swing of academics, Stewart said.
“We talked about getting back to curriculum because we’ve missed a lot of time, but I think the biggest thing for teachers is to make it fun and to give some normalcy back to kids with a routine,” he said. “We missed them.”
Some changes have been introduced this year in an effort to combat the virus. Classroom sizes are limited to 15 children, rather than 24 students per class. Classes will have their own designated play areas during recess and will not have access to any of the playground structures. No visitors are allowed inside the buildings.
“We have lots of sanitation processes," Stewart said. "Each class will have their own equipment to take out during recess, and when they’ll come in, they’ll clean it. They’re going to wash hands, and we have scheduled restroom breaks close to every hour. That way, we keep as much distance and classes separated as we can.”
Parent, children reactions
Casey Welch, a mom of two, said she enrolled both her daughters — Emerie, 6, and Natalie, 10 — in summer school because they were unable to finish the school year in person due to the pandemic.
She said her family was "beyond ready" for summer school to start.
“It’s kind of a crazy situation, but I’m really glad that they were able to open and do summer school for these kids,” she said. “I feel like they missed a pretty vital part of finishing school, especially for Emerie, who was in kindergarten. The first half of the year is getting to know the kids, and the second half of the year is where they get a major brunt of their learning. I’m glad this all worked out.”
Natalie, who is heading into fifth grade, wore a shirt that said "happy," which exemplified how she was feeling.
“I'm excited to be here because I get to wear my new clothes,” she said. “I picked out my outfit last night.”
This year will be Emerie’s first time attending summer school and Natalie’s second experience. Emerie said she was excited to attend with her big sister and is looking forward to seeing her friends again.
Welch said Emerie had gone through a long list of friends the night before, hoping they would be at summer school with her.
“I’m really excited because I can’t wait for my new friends to get there,” Emerie said. “I have some old friends who will be here, too.”
Summer school locations
The Joplin School District's summer school locations are Cecil Floyd Elementary, Stapleton Elementary, McKinley Elementary, Eastmorland Elementary, South Middle School and Joplin High School.
Commented
