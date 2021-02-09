Gail Boatman, of Joplin, is 106 years old.
As if that isn't noteworthy enough, she is among a rare group of people who can say that they have lived through two worldwide pandemics: the flu epidemic of 1918 and the current coronavirus pandemic.
She jokes that it's an achievement "completely out of my hands." But there are still lessons to share. Find out more in a story from reporter Kevin McClintock at joplinglobe.com and in Wednesday's edition.
We'll also bring you:
- A reminiscence of Marty Schottenheimer from former football player Felix Wright.
- An update on The Joplin Globe's annual spelling bee.
- Details about the street, transportation and capital projects planned for the city of Joplin this year.
The wintry weather will continue, so stay safe and warm.
