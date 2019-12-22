Joplin woman charged with having sexual contact with student

A Joplin woman who worked at the Leffen Center for Autism is facing two charges of having sexual contact with a student in November in a Joplin park.
Victoria J.S. West, 28, was charged Friday with having sex with a 17-year-old male student on "multiple occasions at Schifferdecker Park," according to a statement released Saturday by the Joplin Police Department.
West worked at the center as a behavioral therapist at the time, according to the police statement.
She is being held under house arrest with an ankle monitor, prohibited from contact with any person under 18.
Police said they opened an investigation after being notified of the incident on Dec. 4.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.