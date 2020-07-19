A woman was in critical condition after a shooting Saturday in Joplin, according to the Joplin Police Department.
Officers said they were called at 5:52 p.m. to 2925 E. Ninth St. after a report of a shooting and arrived to find a woman with a gunshot wound. Police have not released her identity.
She was taken to Freeman Health System.
According to police, a male suspect reportedly fled the scene before officers arrived. No arrests have been made.
JPD said detectives are continuing their investigation and are asking for anyone with information to contact them at 417-623-3131.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.