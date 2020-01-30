A 33-year-old woman testified from a wheelchair Thursday that her spinal cord was cut when she was stabbed in the back Dec. 23 during an attack by her former roommate, Javonta Razor.
Chantel Ring testified at Razor's preliminary hearing in Jasper County Circuit Court on felony assault charges that all she can recall about the attack at her home on North Joplin Avenue is falling to the floor and later regaining consciousness as police officers arrived on the scene.
She said she suffered orbital fractures of both eyes as well as the cut to her spinal cord at one of her thoracic vertebrae.
"Why are you in a wheelchair here today?" Prosecutor Theresa Kenney asked Ring.
"Because I can't walk," she replied.
According to Kenney, Ring lost all feeling in one of her legs and has trouble using the other leg.
Ring acknowledged on cross-examination by public defender Daniel Pawlowicz that she does not recall what caused her collapse, how she was stabbed or anything that led up to what transpired that day. She cannot recall much of what happened the next two or three days.
Kenney asked if she disputes having told police that Razor, 23, hit her and stabbed her and then stole her car keys and car. She said she does not dispute having said that. She just cannot recall any of that now, she said.
The prosecutor had a 911 call played for the court and asked Ring if she could identify the voice of the man who placed the call regarding an injured woman at her address, and she identified the voice as the defendant's.
The prosecutor called Joplin police Detective Wes Massey as her second witness, and he told the court that he took a statement from Ring at the hospital where she was taken after the assault. He said she told him that Razor had lived with her for a time, but they had separated about three weeks previously. On the day in question, he had come over to pick up some of his belongings and started accusing her of having pornography at her residence, the detective said Ring told him.
Razor then started hitting her and stabbed her with a kitchen knife, Massey said of the victim's initial account of what happened. She told him that Razor then took her keys and left in her vehicle.
According to the testimony of another officer at the hearing, Razor was arrested after a lengthy vehicle pursuit through Joplin. Massey said he briefly interviewed Razor after his arrest and that he made no admissions regarding the assault of Ring and claimed he fled police because he had an outstanding warrant. When asked if he had permission to be driving Ring's vehicle, he asked for an attorney, the detective testified.
Trial ordered
Javonta Razor on Thursday was ordered to stand on two counts of first-degree domestic assault and single counts of armed criminal action, stealing and resisting arrest. Associate Judge Joe Hensley set his initial appearance in a trial division of Jasper County Circuit Court for Feb. 19.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.