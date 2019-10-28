National Breast Cancer Awareness Month will be over in a few days, but the fight won't stop for Rachele' Davis.
The 39-year-old from Joplin is in the middle of chemotherapy to treat a cancer diagnosis she received just a few months ago, and her battle will continue until at least through the new year, when she is planning a double mastectomy.
Davis' journey began in June, when a monthly note programmed into her phone reminded her that it was time to do her breast self-exam. This time, she felt two lumps, and a bad feeling settled into her stomach.
In less than a week, she met with her gynecologist, who referred her for a mammogram and ultrasound. Those results "didn't look good," so she underwent a biopsy for both lumps.
"It was a shock because I don't have any breast cancer (history) in my family at all," Davis said. "I'm 39 and healthy; it just wasn't something that was on my radar."
The biopsies confirmed that Davis had the most common type of breast cancer, invasive ductal carcinoma. Follow-up scans showed that it hadn't spread anywhere else in her body and was contained to her breasts.
Davis' treatment plan, which is designed to both get rid of the cancer and hopefully prevent a recurrence of it later, includes 20 weeks of chemotherapy. She is now more than halfway through.
Just before Christmas, she'll undergo a double mastectomy, followed by a total hysterectomy. Then she'll be on a hormone-blocking pill for five years.
"It kind of sounds overwhelming, for sure, to think about all the different steps," Davis said. "It's a long process."
Davis, a licensed private investigator and former crime analyst for the Joplin Police Department, credits her family — her husband and their 4-year-old son — and her friends with keeping her spirits up during the fight. She chronicles her ups and downs on Facebook, finding that writing her story can be emotional but cathartic.
"I've been really positive through the whole thing, and from the beginning, I've felt a tremendous amount of peace in believing I am going to make it through," she said. "In writing out my story, it has helped (family and friends). ... Knowing it's helping anybody in any capacity makes it worth it."
National Breast Cancer Awareness Month was launched decades ago to help publicize the message that early detection is key to beating the disease. Breast self-exams and mammograms are among the top ways women can discover their breast cancer early enough to receive a good prognosis for recovery.
Davis said her self-exam likely saved her life, as she wouldn't have started her annual mammograms for at least another year. As October and its breast cancer messaging draw to a close, she said she'll continue to be an advocate for early detection year-round.
"I think if I weren't doing (a monthly self-exam), would I have caught it?" she said. "It takes a few minutes and it's super easy — why wouldn't you do it? I'll preach it from the mountaintop."
Invasive ductal carcinoma forms when abnormal cancer cells that began forming in the milk ducts spread beyond the ducts into other parts of the breast tissue, according to the National Breast Cancer Foundation. It is the most common type of breast cancer, making up nearly 70% to 80% of all breast cancer diagnoses. It also is the type of breast cancer that most commonly affects men.
