A Joplin woman was injured at 3:50 p.m. Saturday in a one-vehicle accident on Missouri Highway 86 about 3 miles north of Wheaton in Barry County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported.
Kimberly E. Harrell, 55, was eastbound when the car she was driving ran off the road, struck a telephone pole and overturned, the patrol reported.
She was taken by air ambulance to Mercy Hospital Springfield in serious condition.
* A Carl Junction man was injured in a one-vehicle accident at 10:12 a.m. Friday on Lone Elm Road about 2 miles west of Joplin in Jasper County, the patrol reported.
Robert H. Morton, 80, was northbound when his car ran off the right side of the road and struck a drainage whistle and a fence, according to the patrol.
He was taken to Freeman Health System in Joplin with moderate injuries.
