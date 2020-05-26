Steve Linam was on his way out the door when his wife of 32 years, Linda, mumbled something that he couldn’t quite make out.
“You say something?” he asked her. Something about the way she'd spoke alarmed him. “You awake?”
He froze in horror when he saw her. Linda’s face, he said, had gone slack.
“Scary as hell,” he said of the moment, recalling the early morning events back in late March. “As soon as I saw her, I called 911.” He recognized the classic symptoms of a stroke, which is the sudden death of brain cells from lack of oxygen due to a blood clot. “I’d been around several stroke victims. I knew what was happening to her.”
The ambulance arrived quickly, and soon after, she was on her way to Joplin’s Freeman Hospital West.
“When she came in, she couldn’t move her left side at all; she couldn’t speak at all — couldn’t articulate what she wanted to say,” said Dr. Kenneth L. Offutt, the emergency medicine specialist at Freeman who first treated her.
From the moment a person starts to experience stroke symptoms, the clock starts ticking. Every minute that passes can make a difference in how fast the brain, arms, speech and other areas of the body and brain recover. In health care lingo, this is called “door-to-needle” time. Linda Linam was extremely lucky. They managed to get her in the ER door, diagnose her stroke, obtain a CT scan and, most importantly, give her a clot-busting drug in 13 minutes flat.
“It doesn’t happen that way all the time,” Offutt said. “It happens quickly all the time, but not as quickly as this case did.”
According to Dr. Gulshan Uppal, a Freeman neurologist, said an outstanding time for any hospital stroke team to achieve in a situation like this is 40 minutes. Thirteen minutes, however, proved to be a Freeman record.
“Every minute that stroke patients do not get stroke care, they are losing 2 million neurons (brain cells),” Uppal said. The average adult human brain has about 100 billion cells. The more time a person functions without oxygen, the more damage is done to the brain, in turn making it less likely for someone to recover from damage. “So we did really, really well here.”
Every 40 seconds, someone in the United States has a stroke; every four minutes, someone dies of it, according to strokecenter.org. Common symptoms include arm weakness, slurred speech and a drooping face. These symptoms were brought to the nation's attention in 2011, when television reporter Serene Branson suffered a stroke on live TV, her words slurred and a panicked look crossing her face.
“I owe my life to everybody at that hospital,” Linda Linam said, adding she doesn’t remember much of anything from that March 30 morning except for a little bit of noise from the helicopter ride as she was transported from Joplin to the University of Kansas Medical Center in Kansas City, where the clot was removed later that day.
Linda Linam has recovered enough to be driving again. She even mowed the lawn this past weekend.
“You never know after a stroke how much function someone is going to get back,” Offutt said. “You’re hopeful they’ll gain some, but you never know. But for (Linda Linam) to be back and driving and living that sort of normal life is pretty remarkable."
Steve Linam put it a different way. “She was very lucky,” he said of his wife. “I’m very lucky. She’s back to keeping the books and paying the bills."
