It was Thanksgiving morning, and Kate Spencer had just taken the first sip of her morning cup of coffee when she felt “this intense squeezing” inside her chest.
She took her husband, Christopher, aside to tell him about the pressure, which was something she said she’d never felt before in her life. Soon after, a burning pain erupted at the back of her neck and migrated to her right armpit. Something serious was going on, she realized.
Despite a turkey in the oven and planned Thanksgiving festivities throughout the day, they decided she should seek medical treatment immediately. Not wanting to alarm their four children by calling an ambulance, they instead piled into their car and drove to Freeman Health System.
Inside the emergency room, an EKG indicated that she might have suffered a heart attack that morning, a doctor told her.
“I was just in disbelief listening to him,” said the 43-year-old Spencer, who at the time was working out with a personal trainer several times a week and leading a healthy lifestyle. “All I could think of was, ‘This is Thanksgiving Day. I had a turkey, I had a whole plan for the day, I couldn’t be admitted to the hospital — I had things to do.’”
Several hours later, results from her blood work confirmed her worst fears: She had indeed suffered a heart attack.
“I think at that point my mind just kind of blew,” Spencer said. “It was all very surreal. I called my husband and I started crying; it was scary at that point.”
Dr. Frank Kim, interventional cardiologist with Freeman, was facing an enigma. Before him sat a healthy woman without a history of heart disease who had suddenly suffered a heart attack. He surmised she was suffering from spontaneous coronary artery dissection, sometimes called SCAD. This was later confirmed to be correct.
“We’re still learning about SCAD, which is very rare,” Kim said. “It can start as a small tear in the lining of the artery and then can spiral.”
SCAD occurs when a tear forms inside a chest artery, which can slow or block blood flow to the heart, causing heart rhythm problems, heart attacks and even death. It primarily affects women in their 40s and 50s, Kim said, and people who have SCAD rarely possess risk factors for heart disease, such as high blood pressure, high cholesterol or diabetes.
Kim and Spencer were raising awareness of SCAD this week as an introduction to American Heart Month, which is recognized each February. Medical providers and health experts use the month to encourage people to learn about and care for their cardiovascular health.
Treatment
To treat Spencer, Kim dismissed tried-and-true procedures such as stents and surgeries. Placing a stent inside the portion of her torn artery would in all probability cause extensive damage, even catastrophic damage. To best treat her, they restored blood flow to the heart, managed her chest pain and kept her under close observation in case she had another heart attack, which can happen with SCAD patients.
That’s exactly what happened to Spencer two days after Thanksgiving, Spencer’s third day at Freeman.
“I had what felt like anxiety in my chest,” she said.
A new EKG showed that she’d experienced a second SCAD-related heart attack, where further tearing was again blocking blood flow. Within minutes, she was on her way back into the cath lab. This time, Dr. Robert Stauffer was on call. With tears in her eyes, she kissed her children and husband goodbye.
“I thought I was going to die and all I get is a picture with the kids in ICU, two seconds and a kiss,” she said.
In the operating room, doctors determined the inside of the artery had completely torn. Again, no stent or surgical procedure was performed. Rather, Spencer was hooked up to a nitro drip for 24 hours and given medication to slow blood flow to the heart.
“Conservative care and observation is the most important part of treatment,” Stauffer said.
The following Tuesday she went home. Overwhelming evidence shows that in a majority of SCAD cases, the inner lining of the artery will heal spontaneously on its own, with just supportive medical care to aid the healing process.
“Your body will actually heal itself over a period of five or six months … which is kind of crazy,” Spencer said with a chuckle.
“When you try to fix the artery, people learned very quickly … to leave it alone,” Stauffer said. “And it will heal in a period of time; I’ve seen spontaneous dissection and you bring them back three months later and you never knew they even had a problem; the artery looks perfectly normal.”
So far, Spencer hasn’t had any new heart-related problems — certainly no heart attacks — since the day she left the hospital on Nov. 29. Currently, she is taking a beta blocker, aspirin, blood thinner, blood pressure and cholesterol medicines, she said — all of which should help the blood flow freely through the healing artery.
“She has done remarkably well with no damage and came through this unscathed,” Stauffer said.
“I am extremely lucky and glad that both Dr. Kim and Dr. Stauffer knew what they were doing and knew how to deal with it,” Spencer said.
