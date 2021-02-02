The alleged assault of a Joplin woman last month has turned into a death investigation after the victim died over the weekend, police said.
Ann McCrary, 63, died Saturday at a local hospital, police said in a news release today. An autopsy has been scheduled for today at Southwest Missouri Forensics in Ozark.
Police previously said they responded on Jan. 18 to a residence in the 300 block of South Wall Avenue for a report of an assault. Upon arrival, they found the victim unconscious and with severe injuries to parts of her body, police said.
The suspect, Casey L. Malone, 38, was charged Jan. 19 with first-degree domestic assault.
A probable-cause affidavit filed with that charge alleges that Malone "physically assaulted her multiple times throughout the day," breaking her left arm and causing a brain bleed by striking her "about the head." Both her eyes were bruised and swollen shut, the affidavit states.
The document says that at some point during the emergency call, the victim stopped breathing and had to be resuscitated by paramedics.
A witness purportedly told investigators that Malone was intoxicated at the time, according to the affidavit. The document says that he has "a substantial criminal history" of assaults and domestic assault "involving weapons and strangulation."
Police said the investigation is ongoing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.