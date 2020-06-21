As a college student at a historically black college in Houston, Kayela Horn learned a lesson that has stuck with her for years.
As a sophomore, she and other students at Texas Southern University marched at the state Capitol in Austin when their school’s accreditation was at risk.
“It taught me, when I see a problem, to actively look for ways to make a difference,” Horn said. “It was ingrained in me and is part of my character. I love discussion and dialogue, but change doesn’t always happen with dialogue.”
In the past few weeks, in the aftermath of George Floyd's death in Minnesota and the resulting protests against police brutality and for racial equality, Horn, who has four children in the Joplin School District, became challenged to do more than talk.
“Everyone was talking, but I like action,” she said. “I kept asking, 'What can I do?'"
Her answer came after a friend in Texas created a wish list of diverse books for her child’s classroom teacher. Horn, who grew up in the library where her mother worked, was hooked. She thought it would be a simple yet effective way to make a difference in a child’s life.
“I grew up not always having books with characters or stories like me or who looked like me,” Horn said. “I thought this would be a way to celebrate diversity in the school.”
Getting started
So she reached out to family friend Ann Compton for help. Compton, a teacher at Irving Elementary School, helped Horn get in contact with the school’s principal, Josh Depoe. After a conversation, Depoe greenlighted a book drive on the condition it be considered a donation rather than a fundraiser.
Horn, along with Compton, Savannah Parker and Elli Mason, created an Amazon wish list for Irving classrooms. Mason focused on books for kindergartners and first graders, Compton for second and third graders and Parker for fourth and fifth graders.
“I told them don’t be modest (in making the list),” Horn said. “We may not get all of the books, but we have a better chance of getting them if it’s on the list.”
Using her friends as a launching point, and then later the Joplin for Justice group, Horn began spreading the word about the drive. It has since been added to the PTO Facebook page for the district.
At the encouragement of her oldest daughter, Kailin, Horn began talking with friends to expand the program into other districts. Through the help of several friends, a similar effort has launched for Harry S. Truman Elementary School in Webb City.
In the past two weeks, people have sent Horn more than 130 books — with almost an equal split between the two school districts. The books represent at least 45 different donors.
“People want to do something; they just don’t know what to do,” Horn said. “I see this as a trickle-down effect as a child picks up a book they can relate to.”
Horn focused on classroom libraries rather than the school libraries because she knows from experience students have greater access to their teacher’s books.
“Those books are in front of them all of the time,” Horn said. “They have easy, instant access to a wide variety of books. It will make more of an impact than people realize.”
Continuing a legacy
Horn said she sees the project as a way to carry on the legacy of learning and education instilled in her by her mother, Donna De La Cruz.
“Education was big for us,” Horn said. “A lot of issues we’re facing is because of ignorance. As we learn a lot of stuff, we struggle with change.”
Horn and her husband, Philip, are graduates of Missouri Southern State University. Together they have five children: De’Ontay, 13, Kailin, 12, Evan, 9, and twins Emory and Ian, 5. Horn said she hopes her children see they can do something, and it doesn’t matter the size of the project.
“I’m blown away by how supportive both communities have been,” she said. “I knew I could get books for Joplin because I could rally my friends behind it. But with Webb City, I’m blown away by how they were like, ‘Let's do this.’”
The initiative continues to grow. Friends connected with the University of Hawaii are looking for books celebrating Micronesian culture for students in Neosho. A friend of Horn’s living in the Kansas City area has set up a wish list for her children’s school district.
Horn said people wanting to know how to start a similar drive for their school may contact her via social media.
“I’m not doing this because I want attention,” Horn said. “It’s just awesome to see people in the community celebrating diversity."
Want to donate?
Anyone interested in donating books may contact Kayela Horn through Facebook. While her profile is private, all posts about the book drive are public. Links to the two wish lists may be found on her Instagram profile by searching @KayeHorn. The direct link to the two wish lists is https://linktr.ee/Amazonwishlist2020.
