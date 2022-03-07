Two Joplin businesswomen will host a free event for area women on Tuesday, which is International Women’s Day.
The come-and-go event, co-hosted by Melodee Colbert-Kean of Colbert-Kean Conversations and Nicole Porter of Coley’s Cookie Co., will be offered from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Gathering Sweet, 905 S. Main St., Suite 1, in Joplin.
There will be music, food, cookies, prize giveaways and more, Colbert-Kean said. But more importantly, it will be an opportunity for women to celebrate themselves.
“We want everybody to leave your titles at the door and just come celebrate being women,” she said. “Just come be you, celebrate you.”
International Women’s Day is a global day celebrating the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women, and marks a call to action for accelerating women’s equality. It has been observed, both officially and unofficially, for more than a century by groups across the globe.
“On International Women’s Day, we celebrate women and girls everywhere,” U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres said in a statement. “We celebrate their contributions to ending the COVID-19 pandemic; their ideas, innovations and activism that are changing our world for the better; and their leadership across all walks of life. We also recognize that in too many areas, the clock on women’s rights is moving backwards. ... Starting now, on International Women’s Day, it’s time to turn the clock forward for every woman and girl.”
The idea for the Joplin event came from a conversation Colbert-Kean had about a month ago with a customer at her Langston Hughes-Broadway restaurant, ME’s Place. That customer, former state Rep. Sam Gaskill, began talking with Colbert-Kean about his life and the respect he had for his mother.
Then, Colbert-Kean said, he handed her a little calendar and told her that International Women’s Day was coming up March 8. Did she know, he asked, if there was anything scheduled for it in Joplin? Colbert-Kean said she didn’t know, but perhaps she could do something.
A few weeks later, she said, Gaskill returned to the restaurant and asked if she had organized anything.
“He hands me a check, and he says, ‘I hope this can help you with whatever you need,’” Colbert-Kean said.
Gaskill will be the guest of honor at Tuesday’s event for a brief moment of recognition, but the rest of the night will be about women, Colbert-Kean said.
“In what we deal with every day, we are always performing. We are always having to appear a certain way for a job or whatever career or profession we’re in; some of us have mom hats on,” she said. “There are just so many titles that we wear that a lot of times we forget, ‘Hey, we are women, and we are special.’
“We’re so busy taking care of everybody else at work or at home, wherever and in whatever capacity, that we forget our time, too.”
Colbert-Kean said all area women are invited to the event. Admission is free.
