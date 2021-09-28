While the COVID-19 pandemic has challenged many employers in a variety of ways, Joplin Workshops has been able to continue to provide meaningful work for those with disabilities by reaching out for opportunities.
Jeff Jones, executive director, said the workshop has managed to keep workers safe by spacing out work stations and employees. About 80% of the 42 employees and eight staff also chose to take a COVID-19 vaccination, Jones said. Though an a few individuals have been temporarily sidelined by a virus infection, there has been no widespread outbreak at the workshop, Jones said.
Staff and volunteers continue to work with others in the area to keep the workers busy.
One opportunity that Jones said has been particularly successful has been a cooperative between the workshop and the Area Agency on Aging for the storage and sorting of frozen meals for delivery to area seniors by Meals on Wheels volunteers.
A company in Seymour ships pallets of frozen meals to the workshop, where workers sort them into five- and seven-meal packets, a different meal per day, to be delivered to those who depend on the home-bound meals.
"That's been a really good deal for us, and I think it's been working out well for the Area Agency on Aging," Jones said.
It's been so productive for the workshop that the staff would like to expand that operation and is looking for funding to obtain added refrigeration units, he said. That would allow the workshop to add jobs for three more workers.
Area residents may not realize that when they kick back in a recliner made by La-Z-Boy Midwest Furniture Factory in Neosho, levers that raise the foot of the chair are assembled by two workshops — Crowder Industries at Neosho and Joplin Workshops.
Crowder Industries needed more capacity, and Joplin was happy to help. "We are putting together some mechanisms for them that they send to La-Z-Boy, so we do 4,000 lefts and rights (levers) every week." Some of the employees use rivet machines for the work "and it seems to be going pretty well," Jones said.
Another job at the workshop, building pallets, is being done for K&S Wire of Neosho.
There are applicants for jobs at the workshop, and shelter staff members are looking into being able to help the labor pool at some manufacturers by placing workers in the plants for specific tasks.
"That's a great opportunity for folks to still be in the sheltered environment but experience competitive employment to a certain degree," Jones said. "It's kind of the best of both worlds for them, and it's a benefit to those companies that use us in that capacity, too."
Jones said the workshop tries to provide a solution for companies that need labor or somebody to do value-added services. For a protein drink and powder manufacturer, the workshop labels and packs product to ship to retailers.
Another manufacturer has the workshop package dog food treats to give them the flexibility to carry lower inventory.
"We just try to meet each customer's need where they are," Jones said.
Tracy Tune, operational manager at the workshop, has worked there 26 years. She attributes her longevity to the people there.
"Our people have taught me more life lessons probably than living my own life," Tune said. "Everybody comes in with a smile on their face, just happy to be here."
She said Jones and a board member and volunteer for the workshop, Morris Glaze of Joplin, have been key in helping the workshop regrow after initial efforts to reestablish the workshop from a 2017 fire. The fire destroyed what once was a successful commercial laundry operation there. It idled the workers there as former executive director Susan Adams and the board and staff worked to repair the building and restart operations, but the workshop lost its laundry customers, who could not wait on the rebuild.
"There were big concerns about what were the people that worked there going to do, what was the next step for them as well as for us," Tune said. "It was a trying time for sure, but most people who wanted jobs got jobs," if not at the workshop, then elsewhere.
"Some people wanted to come back here and did once we regrouped and got some things going in the pipeline."
In addition to work, there is a camaraderie among the team that is shown in fundraisers, such as a recent golf tournament that drew 15 teams and things like lunch cookouts.
Sometimes restaurants or other businesses provide lunches. One day last week, Olive Garden, through its general manager, Colton Williams, provided a buffet of lasagna, spaghetti, salad and breadsticks.
"We just wanted to come over and give back for this tremendous job that they do in the community at the workshop," Williams said. "I was blown away by hearing some information, and we wanted to come over and give back to them for the awesome job they do for the community."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.