Registration is open for the third annual JWI golf tournament, which is a benefit for Joplin Workshops Inc.
The tournament begins at 8 a.m. Friday, Sept. 13, at Schifferdecker Golf Course.
Entry cost is $200 per team, which includes breakfast and lunch.
There will be on-course contests and raffles. A $20 donation will earn two mulligans and a raffle ticket. Extra raffle tickets are $10.
To register, email Lori.Owens@JWorkshops.com or Jeff.Jones@JWorkshops.com. Make checks payable to Joplin Workshops.
The deadline for entries is Sunday, Sept. 8.
