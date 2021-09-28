Today in the Globe newsroom we saw how one employer has adapted through the pandemic.
Joplin Workshops has been able to continue its mission of providing meaningful work to people with developmental disabilities, even through the last year and a half of a difficult economy.
We'll have more about this story in Wednesday's edition of the Globe and online at joplinglobe.com. We'll also feature reports about:
- The Joplin School Board holding its monthly meeting.
- Joplin City Council continuing budget discussions.
- Attorney General Eric Schmitt's defeat in trying to block a mask mandate.
We hope you have a wonderful evening.
