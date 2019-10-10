Of all the donations and fundraisers that have been held for Joplin Workshops Inc., one involving Amazon is especially important to Lori Owens.
"This one is near and dear to my heart," said Owens, controller for the agency that employs people with disabilities. "This fundraiser is specifically for employees. It's going to be used to celebrate and appreciate them."
Participating in the fundraiser is as easy as shopping on Amazon.com. Joplin Workshops announced Thursday that it had partnered with the Amazon Smile Foundation. Once Joplin Workshops is selected as a user's charitable organization, one-half of 1% of eligible purchases will be given to the charity.
Owens said the money will be used for employee celebrations, such as recognition for employment longevity, birthdays and holidays.
"We'll be using it to let them know that we care about them and we're here for them," Owens said. "They are what makes the workshop."
The workshop was founded in 1966.
Located at 520 S. Michigan Ave., the nonprofit employs people with disabilities who do packaging, sorting, assembly, recycling and other tasks for businesses across the country. It also offers light assembly work, mailing services, interior cleaning for trucks and others.
AmazonSmile is a subsection of retailer Amazon.com's website. Purchasers can use their existing accounts and shop normally while taking part in the fundraiser.
Owens said the workshop has no fundraising goals or targets, and there is no campaign with an end date for participating.
